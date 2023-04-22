Kennywood set to kick off 125th season on Saturday with new food, new features, and a new ride

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh Paradise, Potato Patch fries, the Phantom's Revenge, and so much more are all back for the 125th season starting today.

That's right, it's more than just a glance down today when you hear the phrase "Kennywood's open!"

Starting at 11 a.m., the park will open to the public to kick off another fun-filled season.

"We are super excited, this is going to be our biggest and best season yet, and what's even better is that it's our 125th anniversary, so we have so many things planned," Tasha Pokrzywa, Kennywood's communications manager said.

That includes welcoming Primanti Brothers into the park and a completely refurbished Pizza Warehouse. W

While it won't open until Memorial Day Weekend, Kennywood will offer a new ride this year, Spinvasion!

"It is a multi-action spin ride and provides a unique single-rider experience," Pokrzywa said. "It will be considered a flat ride, but it will be a thrill ride nonetheless. You will sit in your seat, man your own aircraft, and sway up and down. You'll go parallel to the ground at times. And of course, that is the centerpiece to the whole new section of the park that we are theming Area 412."

This year does not come without some controversy.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said this past spring that if Kennywood's management did not improve the park's security, he threatened to block its opening.

Despite the posturing, Kennywood opened its doors to local elected officials to show what they planned to improve and Zappala did not move forward with blocking the opening.

For State Senator Jim Brewster, who represents the park in Harrisburg, both the DA and the park came together to find a resolution.

"It was my belief that Kennywood and the district attorney's office would come together, and they have done that," he said.

Even with some wet weather, it's expected to be another fun year at Pittsburgh's amusement park, so if not today - make sure to head to West Mifflin later this season and experience all the park has to offer.