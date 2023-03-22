Kennywood gives sneak peek into park's 125th season

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Just 30 days away from opening day at Kennywood, the park is buzzing with activity to get things ready for the 125th season.

We just hit spring, but walking around Kennywood, it's easy to start getting really excited for the summer. And this summer at Kennywood is looking like it's going to be a lot of fun.

In a press event held Wednesday morning, Kennywood set the stage for the park's 125th year. Tasha Pokrzywa, Kennywood's communications manager, says that with just a month to go until opening day, everyone who works for the park is eager for the upcoming season.

"We are super excited, 30 days out, April 22. This is going to be our biggest and best season yet, and what's even better is that it's our 125th anniversary, so we have so many things planned," Pokrzywa said.

Some of those big plans include a yearlong 125th celebration, starting with weekends in April and May that celebrate different time periods in the park's history.

Also new this season are improvements to park eateries. Look for new facades on many of your favorite food venues and a completely refreshed interior on the Pizza Warehouse. Pagoda and Golden Nugget are getting new looks, and there will be a new coffee shop called 1898 Coffee along the main midway.

Pizza Warehouse, by the way, will also have new menu items and the first ever mobile ordering system in the park.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

Speaking of new, this Memorial Day, get ready for a new land and a new ride: Spinvasion.

"Spinvasion, it's the first ride of its kind in the U.S. So it is a multi-action spin ride and it provides a unique single rider experience. It will be considered a flat ride, but it will be a thrill ride nonetheless. You will sit in your seat, man your own aircraft, sway up and down. You'll go parallel to the ground at times. And of course, that is the centerpiece to the whole new section of the park that we are theming Area 412."

The new ride and area in the park will be near the Phantom's Revenge and will also feature a new gift shop offering out-of-the-world souvenirs.

And when it comes to rides, the SwingShot is also getting a colorful makeover.

So whether you are coming for old favorites or new classics, it is safe to say that Kennywood will have a little something for everyone in the 125th season. For more details on what's coming this season along with events that are scheduled, go to kennywood.com.