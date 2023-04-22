Kennywood ready to welcome guests for opening weekend

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — The race is on ahead of Kennywood's opening day on Saturday.

More than 1,000 new and returning employees have been testing their training, and the rides are undergoing their final test runs.

Park representative Tasha Pokrzywa said you will notice a ton of touch-ups around the park this season.

"Pizza Warehouse went through a huge transformation," Pokrzywa said. "It'll be ready this opening weekend. All new equipment, stainless steel countertops."

"Pagoda is still undergoing a makeover itself," Pokrzywa added. "You can see the process of that this weekend. Golden Nugget got a facelift."

Those upgrades coincide with the park's 125th season, which will include special celebrations for the whole month of May. They will explore a different decade of the park's history each weekend.

"We'll have special entertainment, like what defined the elements that were there, food, nostalgic photo opportunities, giveaways," Pokrzywa said.

Other upgrades include a coffee shop and a Primanti Brothers, as well as more security, upgraded fencing and improved lighting. It all comes in the wake of a shooting that hurt two people at the park last fall.

"Any areas that we felt were of concern have been taken care of, and it's going to be patrolled regularly," Pokrzywa said. "We'll have cameras on it as well as guards."