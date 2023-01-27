Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild looking to hire 2,000 employees

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild are looking to hire more than 2,000 workers for the upcoming season.

The parks, all owned by Palace Entertainment, said they offer competitive wages, growth opportunities, flexible schedules and perks like free admission and discounts. Job opportunities include food and beverage, rides, lifeguards, admissions and security.

All applicants have to be 14 years or older and can apply online for jobs at Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild online. In-person job fairs are also scheduled for March 11 and April 1.

This year Kennywood is debuting the new ride Spinvasion, which is the centerpiece of Area 412, which will feature a new paint job for the Cosmic Chaos ride and an overhauled Cosmic Gift Shop.