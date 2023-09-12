Watch CBS News
Kennywood's Racer closing early for hill lift replacement

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's last call for the Racer at Kennywood this Saturday before it closes early for preservation work. 

Kennywood says the Racer is one of only three operating single-track racing coasters, called Möbius loop racing coasters, in the world and the last one in North America. 

Both of the 96-year-old coaster's lift hills will be replaced and re-tracked by Kennywood's in-house team, totaling over 1,000 feet of lumber. Workers will start with the left hill lift this year and tackle the right hill lift next year. 

The last day to ride the Racer this season is Sept. 16. The plan is to have the Racer ready for opening day next year. 

Kennywood also closed the Turtle early this season so the ride could get a little TLC. 

First published on September 12, 2023 / 1:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

