Kennywood recognizing two employees who have worked at the park for 50 years

Kennywood will be recognizing two employees this weekend who have each worked at the park for 50 years.

The park will be honoring Larry Russ and Bobby Trygar this weekend with a special ceremony.

Benches will be unveiled and dedicated as a way of celebrating the longtime Kennywood employees.

Larry Russ is in his 50th year at the park and started working at Kennywood as a games employee in 1976.

Several years after starting his Kennywood career working at the Big Apple dart game, Russ applied to be on the park's security team and over the past 45 years, he has held numerous rules in the department including corporal, lieutenant, chief, and captain.

Kennywood announced that this coming weekend, it will be honoring two of its longtime employees who have each worked at the park for 50 years. Kennywood Park

The park said that Russ continues to keep watch of Kennywood and Sandcastle to this day.

Bobby Trygar is being recognized for his 50th year at Kennywood after starting out working at the Parkside Cafe in 1976.

After his beginning years in the cafe, Trygar has since moved to the maintenance department and has been responsible for taking care some of Kennywood's iconic rides like the Racer, the Log Jammer, and the Merry Go Round.

This weekend's celebration will be taking place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday near the Old Mill.