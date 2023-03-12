Kennywood, Idlewild, and Sandcastle looking to fill summer vacancies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild are looking for 2,000 more workers for the summer.
Anyone interested must be at least 14 or older to apply, and job opportunities include ride operation, lifeguards, admissions, and security.
The parks held a job fair Saturday afternoon and said you can still apply for open positions online.
More information can be found by clicking this link.
