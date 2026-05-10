Kennywood honors 2 employees with combined 100 years of service

Kennywood honored two longtime employees Saturday who together have worked at the park for a combined 100 years.

Larry Russ and Bobby Trygar started working at Kennywood in 1976.

Russ began his Kennywood career as a games employee, working at the Big Apple dart game. In 1980, Russ applied to the security team and has held positions there ever since, including roles as a corporal, lieutenant, chief, and captain, according to a press release provided by the park.

Trygar began his time at Kennywood by working in the Parkside Café. Since he joined Kennywood, he has helped to maintain some of the park's most iconic attractions, including the Racer, Log Jammer, and Merry Go Round.

"This is something you dream about. It's so amazing," Trygar said. "One of the best things when I worked out here was when I met my wife on the Racer. I was the mechanic. It's just a great feeling to come here every day, see smiles on people's faces, it's tremendous. It gives you that extra boost and happiness."

"I was planning on going into the mill, like everyone else was during my era," Russ said. "Of course, the mill shut down. My father told me, 'You don't want to [work at the mill]. This place isn't going to be here that much longer,' and he was right, so I stuck it out here. I got a full-time position in 1980, and the rest is history."

The park also dedicated two benches in their honor.