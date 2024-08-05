Kennywood unveils plans for biggest Holiday Lights event yet

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Temperatures are reaching upwards of 90 degrees today, but Christmas is on the mind at Kennywood.

Featuring 3 million lights, Pennsylvania's largest Christmas tree and new meet-and-greets with characters from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," Kennywood unveiled plans for this year's annual Holiday Lights on Monday.

This year, guests will have the chance to meet Rudolph, Bumble, Clarice and Sam the Snowman. There will also be a new light show, with illuminations dancing across the lagoon to classic holiday music -- and Santa, of course.

"This year's Holiday Lights will showcase the largest investment the park has ever made in this beloved event in 13 years, making Kennywood the perfect place to create cherished holiday memories this year," general manager Rick Spicuzza said in a press release.

"Kennywood is welcoming Rudolph and friends for meet and greets for the first-time ever, adding new exhilarating festive entertainment, even more lights and extra days, offering more chances and reasons to join in the joy at Pittsburgh's Home for the Holidays."

Holiday Lights was voted the nation's ninth-best theme park holiday event in a USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice poll. This year's event will kick off on Nov. 15.