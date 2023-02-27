Watch CBS News
Kennywood, Hersheypark and Cedar Point make U.S. News' list of best amusement parks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Kennywood, Hersheypark and Cedar Point made U.S. News' list of best amusement parks in the country. 

The list of the top 17 amusement parks for 2023 highlights the best amusement parks from coast to coast. 

Knoebels Amusement Resort, which is on the eastern side of the state in Elysburg, also made the list, as well as Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, 

U.S. News says Kennywood offers "exciting roller coasters, family attractions and rides that range from mild to intense" while Hersheypark has plenty of rides and is home to Hershey's Chocolate World and Cedar Point is known for its rollercoasters. 

February 27, 2023

