Viral video shows Kennywood employee saving ducklings from Pittsburg Plunge tracks

It's been hot in Pittsburgh, and everyone at Kennywood is trying to cool off in the Pittsburg Plunge — including a family of ducks.

Kennywood on Tuesday gave a social media shoutout to Noah, an operations team employee who literally jumped into action to rescue baby ducklings. The park said the young duck family became stranded on the Pittsburg Plunge track after they went for a swim in the Lost Kennywood fountain.

A video of the rescue went viral on TikTok, getting over 100,000 views.

(Photo: londadah/TikTok)

"It was a normal, crazy Saturday when our security team told us about the ducklings," Noah said on Kennywood's Facebook page. "Our team had to respond since they were in a ride area, and I was the only available supervisor to take the call. After talking with our safety director, we shut off the ride and I was given the okay to go in and rescue them."

Kennywood said Noah put the baby ducklings in some nearby bushes and the parents quickly went over to make sure they were OK.

The park touted Noah's other accomplishments, saying he's a past recipient of the Kennywood Academic Scholarship and was a Golden Tickets Award ambassador. He first started as a ride operator in 2017 and worked his way up to area supervisor.

"CHEERS for jumping into action to help some baby ducklings in need, Noah!" Kennywood wrote.

Also, some Pittsburgh trivia for you: The Pittsburg Plunge is spelled without the "h" because that's how Pittsburgh used to be spelled from 1980 to 1911.