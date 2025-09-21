Kennywood employee struck, killed by vehicle near park

A Kennywood employee was struck and killed by a vehicle near the park in West Mifflin on Sunday.

Lorna Lee Brennen, 73, was struck at the intersection of Kennywood Boulevard and Hoffman Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. She was pronounced deceased just before 6 a.m., according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our hosts, who passed away earlier this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. Out of respect for the family's privacy, we are unable to provide additional information," Kennywood General Manager Ricky Spicuzza said in a statement.

No other information about the incident has been released.