Kennywood announces return of holiday lights

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Kennywood's holiday lights are just a couple of weeks.

More than 2 million lights will cover the park.

Families will also be able to check out the Christmas tree, watch holiday performances, and visit Santa Claus.

It begins on November 19 and will run through January 1. 

Early bird tickets are on sale now, which you can find right here.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 1:12 PM

