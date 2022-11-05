Kennywood announces return of holiday lights
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - Kennywood's holiday lights are just a couple of weeks.
More than 2 million lights will cover the park.
Families will also be able to check out the Christmas tree, watch holiday performances, and visit Santa Claus.
It begins on November 19 and will run through January 1.
Early bird tickets are on sale now, which you can find right here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.