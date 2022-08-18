Kennywood and Idlewild parks hiring hundreds of workers for Halloween events

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - The sun may still be shining and the temperatures on the high side, but that doesn't mean Kennywood and Idlewild aren't looking to the fall.

In just about a month, "spooky season" begins at the two parks and they're looking to hire more than 350 people for what they're calling a bigger and better Halloween.

"Few jobs are as fun as being paid to scare people," said Kennywood Human Resources Director Joe Barron. "Working at Kennywood or Idlewild offers a unique environment, flexible and engaging schedules, and the ability to deliver smiles – and screams – to thousands of guests during the fall season."

Beginning on September 24, Kennywood's "Phantom Fall Fest" and Idlewild's "HallowBOO!" will be underway, marking the longest Halloween season for the two parks.

People ages 14 and up can begin applying for jobs such as Scare Actors and other positions ASAP.

The parks will each hold job fairs, with Idlewild on Saturday, August 20, and Kennywood on August 31.

You can learn more about the open positions and the two events on their websites at this link!