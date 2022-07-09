Kenny Pickett named ACC Male Athlete of the Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is picking up another huge honor just as he starts his professional career.

The ACC today announced the former Pitt Panther has been named the Male Athlete of the Year.

Pickett will receive the Anthony J. McKelvin Award, joining a special list of athletes like basketball greats Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, and other NFL quarterbacks like Philip Rivers and Trevor Lawrence.

"It is a tremendous honor to receive this award from the ACC, a conference that annually produces so many accomplished athletes," said Pickett. "As always, I share this honor with my Pitt teammates, coaches, and staff. Winning the ACC championship together is something I will cherish forever."

This honor comes one week after he had a football field named after him in his hometown of Ocean Township, New Jersey.

Local leaders named its youth football practice field in his honor.

"Kenny had a historic year, not only for Pitt but also for the Atlantic Coast Conference," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said. "He represented our university, the city of Pittsburgh, and the ACC with the utmost class every step of the way. Kenny is a very deserving recipient of this prestigious award and we are, yet again, tremendously proud of him."