Kenny Pickett listed as doubtful ahead of Steelers' matchup with Carolina Panthers

Steelers fans believe Kenny Pickett is the man of the moment

Steelers fans believe Kenny Pickett is the man of the moment

Steelers fans believe Kenny Pickett is the man of the moment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin address the media on Friday in advance of the Steelers' matchup at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The biggest question going into their week 15 contest is who will be under center. Kenny Pickett was injured against the Baltimore Ravens and left the game early due to entering concussion protocol.

Tomlin told the media that Pickett is listed as doubtful and that a starter will not be named at this time. Backup QBs Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph took evenly split reps over the past week at practice.

#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett listed as “doubtful”. That designation on a Friday almost always means, the player does not play — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 16, 2022

This is the second time Pickett has entered concussion protocol this season. Trubisky entered the game in relief of Pickett and threw three interceptions in the Steelers' loss against the Ravens last week.