Kenny Chesney coming back to Pittsburgh next year with his "Original Vibe Room" tour

Kenny Chesney is coming back to Pittsburgh and will be bringing his "Original Vibe Room" tour to Acrisure Stadium in May.

The Original Vibe Room tour will be kicking off in Tampa, Florida, in late April and will be coming to Pittsburgh for a performance on Saturday, May 29.

Kenny Chesney will be joined on the tour by Eric Church, Sheryl Crow and Reylan James.

"When we started to talk about touring next year, all I could think about was how good those stadiums feel… how loud, how fast, how much energy comes hurling at us," Chesney says of the decision to do an all-stadium tour. "I don't think I knew how much I missed it. And when it hit me, as well watching comments on Instagram and Facebook, I realized: we should make next year be all about the stadiums. So, we did."

Chesney's show at Acrisure Stadium will be his 13th time playing in Pittsburgh. His last stop in Pittsburgh was in 2024.

"Get ready," Chesney said. "We're coming."

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday.