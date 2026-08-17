Mayor of Glassport arrested for violating PFA, sources say

Keith DiMarco, the mayor of Glassport Borough in Allegheny County, was arrested for violating a protection-from-abuse order filed by his wife and 22-year-old stepdaughter, sources tell KDKA-TV.

This all started after the Glassport Borough Police Department received a call on Aug. 14 around 4 p.m. after a hidden camera was allegedly found inside the mayor's home, sources said. The stepdaughter reported discovering a camera inside her bathroom, the source added.

Later, law enforcement raided the mayor's home, and the Allegheny County Police Department took over the investigation because of a conflict of interest. Glassport Borough Council President Anthony Colecchi told KDKA-TV on Aug. 14 that the borough "has and will continue to fully cooperate with their investigation."

Sources told KDKA-TV no charges have been filed in connection with the investigation into the camera, as the arrest was related to the PFA violation.