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Mayor of Glassport arrested for violating PFA, sources say

By
Jennifer Borrasso
Jennifer Borrasso
Reporter
Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience. Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories.
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Jennifer Borrasso

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Keith DiMarco, the mayor of Glassport Borough in Allegheny County, was arrested for violating a protection-from-abuse order filed by his wife and 22-year-old stepdaughter, sources tell KDKA-TV. 

This all started after the Glassport Borough Police Department received a call on Aug. 14 around 4 p.m. after a hidden camera was allegedly found inside the mayor's home, sources said. The stepdaughter reported discovering a camera inside her bathroom, the source added. 

Later, law enforcement raided the mayor's home, and the Allegheny County Police Department took over the investigation because of a conflict of interest. Glassport Borough Council President Anthony Colecchi told KDKA-TV on Aug. 14 that the borough "has and will continue to fully cooperate with their investigation." 

Sources told KDKA-TV no charges have been filed in connection with the investigation into the camera, as the arrest was related to the PFA violation.

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