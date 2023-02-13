KDKA's Spring High School Musical Guide 2023

The KDKA-PTL High School Musical Guide is coming

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Teens across Western Pennsylvania sing and dance their hearts out each spring.

They're all in this together as high school musical season gears up and their hard work and dedication shine bright during their performances. So, KDKA and Pittsburgh Today Live is putting together a guide of shows in our area.

Whether you like classics like "Grease" and "Newsies," or a newer hit like "Legally Blonde" or "The Addams Family," there's a catchy tune and a tap-your-foot dance for just about everyone sitting in the aisles!

Visit these links for more information on the Gene Kelly Awards and the Henry Mancini Musical Theatre Awards.

Allegheny County

Avonworth

Grand Hotel: The Musical - March 23, 24, 31 and April 1, 2023

Click here for more information.

Baldwin-Whitehall

Matilda: The Musical - March 22-25, 2023 @ 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Bethel Park

The Addams Family - March 15-18, 2023

Click here for more information.

Bishop Canevin

Freaky Friday - April 27-29, 2023

Carlynton

Disney's The Little Mermaid - March 30-April 1, 2023

Central Catholic and Oakland Catholic High Schools

Les Misérables - March 23-26, 2023

Click here for more information.

Chartiers Valley

9 to 5 - March 8-11, 2023

Click here for more information.

Deer Lakes Middle School

Peter Pan Jr. - Feb. 16-18, 2023

Click here for more information.

Deer Lakes High School

The Secret Garden - April 13-15, 2023

East Allegheny

Anastasia - April 13-15, 2023

Click here for more information.

Fort Cherry

Annie - March 3-4 @ 7 p.m. and March 5, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Fox Chapel

Guys & Dolls - March 2-4, 2023 @ 7 p.m. and March 5, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Gateway

Mamma Mia! - April 27 & 28, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m. and April 29, 2023 @ 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Hampton

Something Rotten! - April 21-22 and 28-29, 2023 @7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Highlands

The Addams Family: School Edition - March 31-April 1 @ 7 p.m. and April 2, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Keystone Oaks

Chicago: Teen Edition - March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023 @ 7 p.m.

McKeesport

All Shook Up - March 30, 31, April 1, 2023

Click here for more information.

Montour

In The Heights - April 20-23, 2023

Click here for more information.

Moon Area

Something Rotten! - March 16-18, 2023 @ 7 p.m. and March 19, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

North Allegheny

The Spongebob Musical - March 1-5, 2023

Click here for more information.

Northgate

Newsies - April 27-28, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m., and April 29, 2023 @ 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

North Hills

9 to 5 - March 24-25, March 30-April 1, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m.; Senior matinee on March 26, 2023 @ 1:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Big Fish - March 3-5 and 10-11, 2023

Click here for more information.

Penn Hills

Mamma Mia! - April 21-22 and April 28-30, 2023

Click here for more information.

Penn-Trafford

Disney's The Little Mermaid - March 24-25 and March 31-April 1, 2023 @7:30 p.m. and March 26 and April 2, 2023 @ 3 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Pine-Richland

Elf - March 17-18 and 24-25, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m. and also a matinee on March 25 @ p.m.

Click here for more information.

Pittsburgh Public Schools

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12: The Prom - March 17-18, 23-25, 2023 @ 7 p.m. and March 19 and 26, 2023 @ 2 p.m. | Tickets: Adults - $15; Seniors and Students - $10

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School: Les Misérables - April 27-29, 2023 @ 7 p.m. and April 30 @ 2 p.m. | Tickets: Adults - $10; Students - $5

Plum Borough

Fiddler on the Roof - March 30-April 1, 2023 @ 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley

Anything Goes - March 16-17 @ 7 p.m. and March 18, 2023 @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Riverview

Young Frankenstein - March 16-17 @ 7:30 p.m.; March 18 @ 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and March 19, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Shady Side Academy

Chicago: Teen Edition - Feb. 17-18 @ 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 19, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Shaler Area

Catch Me If You Can - March 3-4, 10-11 @ 7 p.m. and March 5 @ 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Springdale Jr./Sr.

Seussical The Musical -

South Allegheny

Bye Bye Birdie - March 16-18 @ 7:30 p.m. and March 19, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Steel Valley

Disney's The Little Mermaid - March 30-April 2, 2023

Click here for more information.

Upper St. Clair

On The Twentieth Century - March 3-4 and 9-11 @7:30 p.m.; March 5, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

West Allegheny

Grease - March 23-25 @ 7 p.m. and March 26 @ 2 p.m.

West Mifflin

Mamma Mia! - Feb. 23-26, 2023

Click here for more information.

Woodland Hills

Legally Blonde: The Musical - Jan. 12-14, 2023

Armstrong County

Allegheny-Clarion Valley

The Wizard of Oz - March 9-11, 2023

Armstrong

Cinderella - March 30, April 1-2, 2023

Freeport

No, No, Nanette - March 2-5, 2023

Click here for more information.

Kiski Area

Little Shop of Horrors - March 15-18, 2023

Click here for more information

Leechburg

Chicago: Teen Edition - March 31, April 1 and 2, 2023

Click here for more information

Beaver County

Ambridge

School of Rock: The Musical - March 2-5, 2023

Click here for more information.

Beaver Area

Newsies - March 31-April 2, 2023

Click here for more information.

Big Beaver Falls

Footloose: The Musical - March 24-26, 2023

Click here for more information.

Beaver County Christian School

Bye Bye Birdie - March 16-18 @ 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Freedom

Disney's Beauty & the Beast - April 20-22 @ 7 p.m. and April 22-23 @ 1 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Hopewell

Curtains: School Edition - March 17-19, 2023

Click here for more information.

New Brighton

The Addams Family - Feb. 23-25, 2023 @ 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Riverside

Damn Yankees - March 30-April 2, 2023

Click here for more information.

South Side Area

The Addams Family

Butler County

Butler

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown - March 17-18, 2023

Click here for more information.

Knoch

Something Rotten! - March 3-4 @ 7:30 p.m. and March 5, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Mars

Grease - March 3 @ 7:30 p.m. and March 4, 2023 @ 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

North Catholic

Disney's Cinderella

Seneca Valley

Disney's Mary Poppins - March 2-5, 2023

Click here for more information.

Slippery Rock

The Addams Family

Fayette County

Albert Gallatin

Shrek: The Musical - March 31-April 2, 2023

Click here for more information.

Connellsville

Irving Berlin's White Christmas - March 2-4 @ 7 p.m. and March 5, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Laurel Highlands

Chicago: Teen Edition - March 10-12, 2023

Southmoreland

Disney's Tarzan: The Stage Musical - March 30-April 1 @ 7 p.m. and April 2, 2023 @ 2p.m.

Click here for more information.

Uniontown

Matilda: The Musical - March 23-25, 2023 @ 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Greene County

Jefferson-Morgan

Ranked: A Musical - March 16-18 @ 7 p.m. and March 19 @ 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Indiana County

--

Lawrence County

Neshannock

Legally Blonde: The Musical - March 16-18, 2023

Click here for more information

New Castle Area

Disney's The Little Mermaid - March 30-April 1, 2023

Click here for more information

Washington County

Burgettstown

The Addams Family - April 13-15, 2023

Click here for more information.

Canon-McMillan

Mamma Mia! - March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023 @ 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Charleroi

Disney's Tarzan - March 3-4 @ 7 p.m. and March 5, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

McGuffey

All Shook Up - March 9-12, 2023

Peters Township

Anything Goes - March 16-18 @ 7 p.m. and March 19, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Ringgold

Newsies - Feb. 23-25 and March 2-4, 2023 @ 7 p.m. and Feb. 25 & March 4 @ 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Trinity

The Addams Family - March 16-18 @ 7 p.m. and March 19 @ 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Westmoreland County

Belle Vernon

Anastasia - March 9-11 @ 7:30 p.m. and March 12, 2023 @ 2:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Burrell

Newsies, Jr. - Feb. 2-4, 2023

Derry Area

The Sound of Music - March 10-11 @ 7 p.m. and March 12, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Franklin Regional

Grease - March 9-11 @ 7:30 p.m. and March 12, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Greensburg-Salem

The Spongebob Musical - March 3-4 @ 7 p.m. and March 5, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Hempfield Area

Seussical: The Musical - March 8-11 @ 7 p.m. and March 9, 2023 @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Jeannette

The Addams Family - March 24-26, 2023

Monessen

Matilda: The Musical - March 23-26, 2023

Click here for more information.

Norwin

Mean Girls: High School Version - March 23-26, 2023

Click here for more information.

Valley Jr./Sr.

The Spongebob Musical

Click here for more information.

Yough Middle School

The Lion King, Jr. - April 14-15, 2023

Click here for more information.

Yough High School

The Wizard of Oz

Click here for more information.