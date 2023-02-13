KDKA's Spring High School Musical Guide 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Teens across Western Pennsylvania sing and dance their hearts out each spring.
They're all in this together as high school musical season gears up and their hard work and dedication shine bright during their performances. So, KDKA and Pittsburgh Today Live is putting together a guide of shows in our area.
Whether you like classics like "Grease" and "Newsies," or a newer hit like "Legally Blonde" or "The Addams Family," there's a catchy tune and a tap-your-foot dance for just about everyone sitting in the aisles!
Visit these links for more information on the Gene Kelly Awards and the Henry Mancini Musical Theatre Awards.
Check out the growing list here.
Allegheny County
Avonworth
Grand Hotel: The Musical - March 23, 24, 31 and April 1, 2023
Baldwin-Whitehall
Matilda: The Musical - March 22-25, 2023 @ 7 p.m.
Bethel Park
The Addams Family - March 15-18, 2023
Bishop Canevin
Freaky Friday - April 27-29, 2023
Carlynton
Disney's The Little Mermaid - March 30-April 1, 2023
Central Catholic and Oakland Catholic High Schools
Les Misérables - March 23-26, 2023
Chartiers Valley
9 to 5 - March 8-11, 2023
Deer Lakes Middle School
Peter Pan Jr. - Feb. 16-18, 2023
Deer Lakes High School
The Secret Garden - April 13-15, 2023
East Allegheny
Anastasia - April 13-15, 2023
Fort Cherry
Annie - March 3-4 @ 7 p.m. and March 5, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
Fox Chapel
Guys & Dolls - March 2-4, 2023 @ 7 p.m. and March 5, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
Gateway
Mamma Mia! - April 27 & 28, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m. and April 29, 2023 @ 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Hampton
Something Rotten! - April 21-22 and 28-29, 2023 @7:30 p.m.
Highlands
The Addams Family: School Edition - March 31-April 1 @ 7 p.m. and April 2, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
Keystone Oaks
Chicago: Teen Edition - March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023 @ 7 p.m.
McKeesport
All Shook Up - March 30, 31, April 1, 2023
Montour
In The Heights - April 20-23, 2023
Moon Area
Something Rotten! - March 16-18, 2023 @ 7 p.m. and March 19, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
North Allegheny
The Spongebob Musical - March 1-5, 2023
Northgate
Newsies - April 27-28, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m., and April 29, 2023 @ 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
North Hills
9 to 5 - March 24-25, March 30-April 1, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m.; Senior matinee on March 26, 2023 @ 1:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Big Fish - March 3-5 and 10-11, 2023
Penn Hills
Mamma Mia! - April 21-22 and April 28-30, 2023
Penn-Trafford
Disney's The Little Mermaid - March 24-25 and March 31-April 1, 2023 @7:30 p.m. and March 26 and April 2, 2023 @ 3 p.m.
Pine-Richland
Elf - March 17-18 and 24-25, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m. and also a matinee on March 25 @ p.m.
Pittsburgh Public Schools
- Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12: The Prom - March 17-18, 23-25, 2023 @ 7 p.m. and March 19 and 26, 2023 @ 2 p.m. | Tickets: Adults - $15; Seniors and Students - $10
- Pittsburgh Allderdice High School: Les Misérables - April 27-29, 2023 @ 7 p.m. and April 30 @ 2 p.m. | Tickets: Adults - $10; Students - $5
Plum Borough
Fiddler on the Roof - March 30-April 1, 2023 @ 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley
Anything Goes - March 16-17 @ 7 p.m. and March 18, 2023 @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Riverview
Young Frankenstein - March 16-17 @ 7:30 p.m.; March 18 @ 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and March 19, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
Shady Side Academy
Chicago: Teen Edition - Feb. 17-18 @ 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 19, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
Shaler Area
Catch Me If You Can - March 3-4, 10-11 @ 7 p.m. and March 5 @ 2 p.m.
Springdale Jr./Sr.
Seussical The Musical -
South Allegheny
Bye Bye Birdie - March 16-18 @ 7:30 p.m. and March 19, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
Steel Valley
Disney's The Little Mermaid - March 30-April 2, 2023
Upper St. Clair
On The Twentieth Century - March 3-4 and 9-11 @7:30 p.m.; March 5, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
West Allegheny
Grease - March 23-25 @ 7 p.m. and March 26 @ 2 p.m.
West Mifflin
Mamma Mia! - Feb. 23-26, 2023
Woodland Hills
Legally Blonde: The Musical - Jan. 12-14, 2023
Armstrong County
Allegheny-Clarion Valley
The Wizard of Oz - March 9-11, 2023
Armstrong
Cinderella - March 30, April 1-2, 2023
Freeport
No, No, Nanette - March 2-5, 2023
Kiski Area
Little Shop of Horrors - March 15-18, 2023
Leechburg
Chicago: Teen Edition - March 31, April 1 and 2, 2023
Beaver County
Ambridge
School of Rock: The Musical - March 2-5, 2023
Beaver Area
Newsies - March 31-April 2, 2023
Big Beaver Falls
Footloose: The Musical - March 24-26, 2023
Beaver County Christian School
Bye Bye Birdie - March 16-18 @ 7 p.m.
Freedom
Disney's Beauty & the Beast - April 20-22 @ 7 p.m. and April 22-23 @ 1 p.m.
Hopewell
Curtains: School Edition - March 17-19, 2023
New Brighton
The Addams Family - Feb. 23-25, 2023 @ 7 p.m.
Riverside
Damn Yankees - March 30-April 2, 2023
South Side Area
The Addams Family
Butler County
Butler
You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown - March 17-18, 2023
Knoch
Something Rotten! - March 3-4 @ 7:30 p.m. and March 5, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
Mars
Grease - March 3 @ 7:30 p.m. and March 4, 2023 @ 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic
Disney's Cinderella
Seneca Valley
Disney's Mary Poppins - March 2-5, 2023
Slippery Rock
The Addams Family
Fayette County
Albert Gallatin
Shrek: The Musical - March 31-April 2, 2023
Connellsville
Irving Berlin's White Christmas - March 2-4 @ 7 p.m. and March 5, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
Laurel Highlands
Chicago: Teen Edition - March 10-12, 2023
Southmoreland
Disney's Tarzan: The Stage Musical - March 30-April 1 @ 7 p.m. and April 2, 2023 @ 2p.m.
Uniontown
Matilda: The Musical - March 23-25, 2023 @ 7 p.m.
Greene County
Jefferson-Morgan
Ranked: A Musical - March 16-18 @ 7 p.m. and March 19 @ 2 p.m.
Indiana County
--
Lawrence County
Neshannock
Legally Blonde: The Musical - March 16-18, 2023
New Castle Area
Disney's The Little Mermaid - March 30-April 1, 2023
Washington County
Burgettstown
The Addams Family - April 13-15, 2023
Canon-McMillan
Mamma Mia! - March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023 @ 7 p.m.
Charleroi
Disney's Tarzan - March 3-4 @ 7 p.m. and March 5, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
McGuffey
All Shook Up - March 9-12, 2023
Peters Township
Anything Goes - March 16-18 @ 7 p.m. and March 19, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
Ringgold
Newsies - Feb. 23-25 and March 2-4, 2023 @ 7 p.m. and Feb. 25 & March 4 @ 2 p.m.
Trinity
The Addams Family - March 16-18 @ 7 p.m. and March 19 @ 2 p.m.
Westmoreland County
Belle Vernon
Anastasia - March 9-11 @ 7:30 p.m. and March 12, 2023 @ 2:30 p.m.
Burrell
Newsies, Jr. - Feb. 2-4, 2023
Derry Area
The Sound of Music - March 10-11 @ 7 p.m. and March 12, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
Franklin Regional
Grease - March 9-11 @ 7:30 p.m. and March 12, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
Greensburg-Salem
The Spongebob Musical - March 3-4 @ 7 p.m. and March 5, 2023 @ 2 p.m.
Hempfield Area
Seussical: The Musical - March 8-11 @ 7 p.m. and March 9, 2023 @ 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Jeannette
The Addams Family - March 24-26, 2023
Monessen
Matilda: The Musical - March 23-26, 2023
Norwin
Mean Girls: High School Version - March 23-26, 2023
Valley Jr./Sr.
The Spongebob Musical
Yough Middle School
The Lion King, Jr. - April 14-15, 2023
Yough High School
The Wizard of Oz
