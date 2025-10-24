Sweet treats, Halloween parades, and zombies | KDKA Weekend Planner

A beautiful fall weekend is on tap, and there will be a number of things for you to check out if you're looking to get out of the house!

Pittsburgh Coffee and Chocolate Festival

You can start by making your way to the Monroeville Convention Center for the Pittsburgh Coffee and Chocolate Festival.

Local coffee shops, gourmet roasters, artisan chocolatiers, bakeries, wineries, and distilleries all come together to serve samples of their sweet treats and coffee.

It happens on Saturday and Sunday with two sessions each day - the first one beginning at noon.

Check out the details here.

The Living Dead Weekend

The dead will walk the earth this weekend!

It's Living Dead Weekend at the Monroeville Mall! The cast of The Return of the Living Dead will reunite for the cult classic's 40th anniversary.

The fun begins today and goes through Sunday. Check more on their website at this link.

Oakmont Fall Festival

This weekend, Oakmont will host its annual fall festival along Allegheny River Boulevard.

It includes food, vendors, costumes, and pet costume contests.

The day begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday with a Halloween parade, and it runs until 4 p.m.

Learn more on the Oakmont website right here.

Pittsburgh Playhouse Fall Fest

It's the second weekend of the Pittsburgh Playhouse's Fall Fest.

There are carnival booths, vendors, face-painting, arts and crafts, tarot readings, and a really cool Broadway-style show.

It wraps up on Sunday, and you can see the full rundown of events on their website at this link.

Children's Museum Sensory Friendly Halloween

On Friday night, the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh will host its annual sensory-friendly Halloween event called "Boo!"

There will be a silent disco, pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating, and so much more Halloween fun. It all comes with quieter sounds and softer lights.

It goes from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Get the details here.

National Aviary Owl-O-Ween

Finally, Owl-O-Ween wraps up at the National Aviary on Sunday.

You and the kids can meet the owls, get Halloween treats, take part in a costume fashion show, play games, and make arts and crafts.

It's included with general admission tickets, which you can purchase at this link.