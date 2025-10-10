Fall festivals, Ferris wheels, and RVs | KDKA Weekend Planner

A beautiful weekend is on tap, and if you're still looking for something to get you out of the house, we can help you plan a fun one!

Fort Ligonier Days

Let's begin in Westmoreland County with the ever-popular Fort Ligonier Days.

There will be the annual parade, which steps off on Saturday morning, and then the 5K race on Sunday.

Along with the parade and the race, there will be live music, craft and food booths, and tons of family-friendly events.

It gets started on Friday morning and runs through Sunday.

Get all the details on their website at this link.

Coraopolis Fall Festival

Downtown Coraopolis is hosting its annual fall festival and art walk on Saturday.

Along with the craft and vendor fair at the Presbyterian church, there will be a petting zoo, carnival games, pumpkin painting, and other fun activities.

It goes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can learn more right here.

Seven Springs Autumnfest

Seven Springs will be kicking off its annual Autumnfest this weekend.

There will be live music, a hay maze, a pumpkin patch, arts and crafts, and a kids' zone.

It starts this weekend and runs through next weekend.

They've got the details on their website.

Pittsburgh Oktoberfest

It's the last weekend of Pittsburgh's Oktoberfest, and you have until Sunday to check it out.

Not only is it the last chance to get some of the great food, tasty drinks, and fun games, but it's also the last chance to ride on the Ferris Wheel.

It's located on Sixth Street as well as the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

Check out the full schedule at this link.

The Fall RV Show

If you're staying in downtown Pittsburgh, the Fall RV Show is taking over the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

There will be more than two acres of motorcoaches, motorhomes, travel trailers, ebikes, boats, scooters, and golf carts.

It gets started this afternoon at 4 p.m. and runs through Sunday.

Learn more on the Pittsburgh RV Show website.