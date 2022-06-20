KDKA Links: June 20-26

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links to more information on stories featured on KDKA-TV News below.

PennDOT seeks input on plan for electric vehicle infrastructure

PennDOT said the state is required to develop and submit a plan to the Federal Highway Administration to use funds allocated through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Plan created through the bipartisan infrastructure law. 

To take the survey, click here

