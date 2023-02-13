Watch CBS News
KDKA Links: Feb. 13-19

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links to more information on stories featured on KDKA-TV News below.

New Allegheny County pilot program aims to increase affordable housing supply 

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced a new pilot program that gives landlords $2,000 sign-on bonuses for apartments rented to a person or family exiting homelessness. 

Landlords interested are asked to email the DHS Housing Navigator Unit at housingnavigators@alleghenycounty.us. More information can be found on the county's website

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board holding limited-release lottery

For more details, visit Fine Wine and Good Spirits' website.

