KDKA Investigates: Child Youth Services facing big shortage of caseworkers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Workers who are focused on protecting Pennsylvania's children and families are in crisis as caseloads are piling up without enough employees to do the job.

KDKA has learned there is an extreme shortage of caseworkers for Child Youth Services (CYF) across the commonwealth, leaving the employees that are left with higher expectations and more caseloads.

CYF caseworkers work to protect children from abuse and neglect.

"The staff doing this work really are that line of protection that may make the difference between whether a child's alive or dead come tomorrow morning," Brian Bornman said, executive director of Pennsylvania's Children Youth Administrators Association.

Bornman said some counties in Pennsylvania are operating with a 60% vacancy rate right now.

"I don't know how they're managing to function," Bornman said.

KDKA looked at the vacancies in our region, learning the biggest shortage is currently in Allegheny County with 75 positions that need to be filled.

In Westmoreland, the CYS director said they have 12 vacancies. There are 11 in Washington, six in Fayette, two in Butler and one in Beaver County.

The shortage in caseworkers means higher caseloads, causing increased stress and burnout, threatening the safety of families and children involved.

"When you have caseworkers carrying these huge caseloads trying to do three times the number of investigations, they really should be doing… stuff isn't done as thoroughly as it would otherwise be done. That's just the reality of the situation," Bornman said.

In Washington County, the director said during the pandemic, cases were decreasing due to isolation.

"We knew abuse was still happening, most likely at higher levels; however, with children being isolated, reports decreased. Now that children are less isolated, we have seen an increase of 8% in reports of significant abuse/neglect to children so far this fiscal year than we had experienced during the previous three fiscal years," Anne Schlegel said.

"With reports to the agency increasing, while being 75% staffed, caseworkers are experiencing higher caseloads, causing increased stress and burnout. Of additional concern, our community and provider agencies are understaffed, leaving them unable to accept referrals or having to close programs that are utilized to support families."

She said to address the need, community members can call 724-228-1234 (24 hours/7 days) and be connected to services and supports to assist with their needs.

Jacki Hoover is the Department of Human Services deputy director in Allegheny County. She said not only is CYS experiencing a shortage in workers, but its community partners are also short employees which has increased their regular caseload as well.

On average, over the last three years, Allegheny County has handled around 3,300 cases a year.

"I would say that there is a need in services, primarily behavioral health supports that you know, can have an effect not only on our staff, but our families," Hoover said.

Several counties reported that they hire from the state's Civil Service Test, where applicants are currently few and far between, making the recruitment process more difficult.

"We're really focusing on educational attainment and well-being. So, you really feel the need to increase a number significantly, not only to address the needs of the staff, but the needs of the community and families that we serve," Hoover said.

Bornman said some counties are offering recruitment bonuses and looking at work from home options in order to fill the need.

He said CYS needs recruits now more than ever.

"I would just say add that if you're listening to this and you think you have the heart to come out and help children and help protect the children of Pennsylvania, please, please, please look into how to go about becoming a caseworker. We need all the help we can get right now," Bornman said.

"We would like this opportunity to seek out innovative, dynamic, caring, compassionate individuals who would be willing to come on board and be passionate about making change and becoming a part of a dynamic team who works with children and families to keep those children safely in their homes and conducting investigations around allegations of abuse or neglect in Allegheny County," Hoover said.

If you're interested in becoming a caseworker, you can learn more and apply online.