Helping survivors of domestic abuse through healing, empowerment, and resources | KD Sunday Spotlight

It's one of the first domestic violence programs in the country and the second largest in Pennsylvania - the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh.

Surviving domestic violence is a lifelong journey said domestic violence survivor, Rhonda Fleming.

"Even though it was many years ago, with survivorship, it's every day," said Fleming, "You know you see something, you hear something, you smell something, that can take you back to that moment."

However, if you sit down with Fleming today, you'll meet a confident woman.

"The thing about abuse and what happened to my life is the establishment of fear and control," she said.

Now she's empowering others like her to leave relationships with domestic violence. She currently works at the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh.

"I am in training. I am in residence. I am in our outreach," said Fleming.

"The survivors are the ones who are doing the amazing work in the brave work of being able to leave an abusive relationship, which is scary and dangerous," Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh C.E.O. and President, Nicole Molinaro, said.

The nonprofit serves about 8,200 people per year, and that includes "over 7,000 survivors of domestic violence, and it includes folks like family members, loved ones, professionals in need of help assisting somebody," said Molinaro.

She said it offers shelter to those escaping abuse. It also provides comprehensive services such as legal and medical advocacy and support groups.

"So wherever you are in your journey, we have programs and people who are here to help," Molinaro said.

Women's Center and Shelter's latest community partnership is a first-of-its-kind art tour and reflection project at the Carnegie Museum of Art

"Looking at safety, emotions, loss, and future," Molinaro said. "So, we have prompts for each piece of art that we've selected, and you can go through the different prompts to kind of learn more about domestic violence and put yourself in the issues of somebody experiencing domestic violence."

It sends a message that domestic violence changes an individual's world, but takes a community to combat and help you overcome. A community including Fleming and those who understand at the Women's Center and Shelter.

"It is a blessing," Fleming said. "You know, people say, 'How do you do it?' Because you believe in people, you believe in the ability of people to make change."

If you want to help the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, you can volunteer, donate, and assist those who you see are in an unhealthy relationship.

The nonprofit has resources like the "Bright Sky" app, and this holiday season, there's also the adopt-a-family program, where you can buy gift cards for the children it serves.

For more details, click on this link.

For the National Domestic Violence hotline as well, you can always text "START" to 8-8-7-8-8 or call 1-800-799-safe.