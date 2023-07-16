KD Sunday Spotlight: Unity Recovery Pittsburgh giving hope to people struggling with addiction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we highlighted an organization that gives people a chance to recover from addiction.

Unity Recovery opened a location on Pittsburgh's South Side eight months ago. The organization has already helped so many people by leading them down the path of recovery and providing a space to feel safe and loved without judgment, whether a person is ready to start seeking recovery or not. Unity Recovery won't turn anyone away.

"Substance use can affect anyone at any time, and it's just hope, you're not alone. I remember being so alone," said Theresa Canella, Director of Recovery Support Services at Unity Recovery Pittsburgh.

Theresa Canella found hope several years ago. She's in long-term recovery and her life has come full circle.

"When I walked in this building before we rented it, I walked up those stairs in the back room and I looked out the window and I saw Allegheny County Jail where I spent time, I saw Mercy Hospital where I spent time detoxing, and I saw Mercy Behavioral Health where I was a patient and then I'm in this building where I'm the director of recovery services," Canella said.

As Unity Recovery Pittsburgh's recovery support services director, Canella is using her lived experience to assist people with substance use disorders.

The organization's new recovery community center opened its doors on Bingham Street on the city's South Side in November 2022.

The organization also has locations in Philadelphia and Texas.

"The best thing we can say to one another in any type of recovery is me too, it's that shoulder-to-shoulder, that lived experience, that every single person who works here has," Canella said.

The organization provides one-on-one, peer recovery support services for free, to anyone seeking recovery. They also offer specialized services for families and pregnant and postpartum people.

"It might not just be substance use; it could be mental health. Recovery is like an umbrella term, so we all have been through something. We're all recovering from something so it's that me too aspect of it," Canella said.

Canella is passionate about its location being a 7-day drop-in center for the city's unhoused population.

Every day dozens of people come into shower and get hygiene products or just relax and take a nap.

Canella said the organization's biggest goal is to expand in the area.

"There is a huge need for these services, especially with our unhoused population. There really aren't many places for individuals to go during the day to seek basic needs, a shower, a bathroom, food, and clothing, just like a nice person, judgment free, and not being stigmatized. We need more drop-in centers like 10-fold, there probably needs to be like 20 more of us here in the city, honestly," she said.

Harm reduction services are also available.

"The opioid epidemic is still going full force. The danger there is fentanyl and xylazine. Now, specifically to our center, we are seeing a huge rise in methamphetamines and that's concerning as well," said Canella.

Canella says they give away supplies like Narcan, fentanyl, and xylazine test strips. Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer popping up in drugs across the country.

"If you were to get a bag of dope, heroin, whatever you want to call it off the street, 9 times out of 10 it's going to be xylazine or fentanyl," she said.

Paula Gregor is Unity Recovery Pittsburgh's director of recovery-friendly workplace. She's lived with a mental health diagnosis from an adverse childhood event, now she's grateful to play a part in people's recovery. Gregor is focusing on getting employers set up with new, free training.

"There are about 850,000 people in Pennsylvania alone in recovery and what we want to do is teach employers how to support those people in the workplace and show the benefit of hiring people in recovery and creating a cultured environment to support them," Gregor said.

Unity Recovery is made up of strong people willing to lend a hand to anyone who walks through their doors.

If you or someone you know is struggling, this is their message to you.

"There's always hope, don't give up, even with mental health. There's always hope. As long as you're waking up, there is no line that you've crossed that you can't come back from," Gregor said.

"If people feel they aren't alone I feel that speaks volumes, we're hope right here, we will come to help you whether you want to stop using, you want to continue using, whatever you want, we're here," Canella said.

People can drop in at Unity Recovery during operation hours, which are Monday through Friday 9 to 7, Saturday 10 to 5, and Sunday 10 to 4.

If you're interested in peer services, you can sign up in person at 801 Bingham Street Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or online at this link.

You can also call 412-586-5372.

Canella said they don't want any barriers to be in the way and every service is free.

Unity has online support group meetings, including all recovery meetings.

Their mission is possible through donations, you can make a contribution on unity's website

