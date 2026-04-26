Giving local children a place to play and grow, the Pittsburgh Toy Lending Library | KD Sunday Spotlight

A non-profit has been around since the 1970s, and yet, it feels like one of the best-kept secrets in town, which is creating a community for children and parents.

Drive over to Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood, and you'll see a church with parents and kids in the bottom portion of the building. Parents like Megan Becirevic and her two young boys.

"They are very smart, and they like to play," said Becirevic.

All together they play inside the Pittsburgh Toy Lending Library. She said,

"The Toy Lending Library is really awesome," Becirevic said.

You might ask why it is so awesome.

"The Toy Library is really great for that because sometimes you just have to get out of the house," Becirevic explained.

Out of the house and into a third space. Between the art room and a calming corner, the space is divided into "centers" with different themes. There's even an enclosed area for children under two. Through the nonprofit, children play with everything at the Pittsburgh Toy Lending Library while parents relax and connect with other caregivers.

"Yes. I love it here. They walk in the door, and kids drop their coats and shoes, and they just go," Pittsburgh Toy Lending Library, Co-President, Shea O'Sullivan said.

O'Sullivan told KDKA she came here as a kid herself and later brought her children here.

"Kids can just be here and explore," O'Sullivan said. "Caregivers can take a step back, and they can really build all of those social skills with each other without the structure of school or a lot of rules."

That helps develop a crucial skill for young minds. With laughs and smiles, you can see why over 800 visitors per month come here for that "play time".

"You know, it's a great place to get that interaction, especially with my younger son," said John Migliozzi.

Both moms and dads alike appreciate the reprieve with their children.

"It's the most important thing because I'm a stay-at-home dad," said Migliozzi.

Families can also borrow toys to bring home, and return to enjoy snacks and amenities.

"If you forget something, somebody has it, or it's here," said Becirevic.

It's a space in your neighborhood, even our friend, Mr. Rogers, knows serves a special place for children and parents in the community.

The Pittsburgh Toy Lending Library is not free, but it's steeply discounted with a volunteer membership that's $55 per year, and it covers the entire family. Each member-family is responsible for serving one volunteer shift at the toy library each month, as part of their membership.

The nonprofit also offers events during public play sessions a couple of times per month.

For more information on the Pittsburgh Toy Lending Library, head to their website here.