Getting prepared for the future as students learn the trades at Nazareth Prep | KD Sunday Spotlight

On the campus of Holy Family Institute, there's a different kind of high school, called Nazareth Prep. Students experience hands-on learning, incorporating internships and an openness to a future in skilled trades.

"Nazareth Prep, (through) Holy Family Institute, is a real solution for the community, and I'm happy to be part of the solution," said Nazareth Prep President William Hill.

It's a solution for dozens of high schoolers that the former C.E.O. created about 12 years ago.

"Our attendance is usually well over 95% because the high schoolers actually want to be here, and our catchment area is all across Pittsburgh," said Hill.

Just ask some of the ninety students themselves.

"This is a great opportunity for them," said Nazareth Prep student Shawn Blanhard.

Student Salomon Bance added to that and said, "It's like a step. It's like a step forward."

Nazareth Prep student, Mariah Nash, also said she feels like her experience while attending this school has made her more confident.

"So when I first started at this school, I was really shaky and shy," she said.

She even interned with the Pittsburgh Penguins, planning events.

"They helped me, they let me plan for games. So, the Black History Month game, I planned all the events that when on that game," said Nash.

This school is one of its nine community programs of the nonprofit Holy Family Institute. It originated with the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth over 100 years ago, as the sisters came to the Strip District.

Now, Holy Family Institute has 300 staff members and serves almost 40,000 local families, between Beaver County and Allegheny County, through community offices, partnering with Duquesne Light, and school-based programs.

Michael Sexauer is the new C.E.O. for Holy Family Institute.

"To see the difference that we're making in the community for the tens of thousands of families that we help, it is the most fulfilling thing I've ever personally done," he said. "We're proud to serve any community, children of all faiths at Natareth Prep as they pursue a high school education and whatever's next."

The next step for Holy Family Institute is helping teens go into young adulthood. A lot of the obstacles faced by recent high school graduates center around transportation. Holy Family Institute wants to create a residential support program for transportation, housing, and financial literacy.

Once they get the funding, they hope to have the program off the ground.

For more information on this nonprofit, click on this story at this link.