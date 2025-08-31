The cost for injury or illness for dogs can be high, but the Izzie Fund helps | KD Sunday Spotlight

With a sniff and a bark, this French bulldog, Mac, is lucky to be alive. Two and a half years ago, he had a herniated disk.

"[They were left with] not many choices. Either have surgery or have to let him go, which is like the last thing that anybody wants to do," said Mac's grandparent, Ron Witt.

Witt said Mac's owners paid for the surgery, but Mac needed rehab at Steel City Canine Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine.

"It really did help him in getting his movement in his legs," said Witt.

While Mac walks freely now, affording all of this was too much for Witt's son.

"The Izzie Fund and helping with the rehab have been just absolutely tremendous," he said.

The Izzie Fund is a nonprofit that covers expensive medical bills for dogs like Mac. President and founder of The Izzy Fund, Victoria Chester Rose, said she almost cried when she saw him walk in.

Rose said her nonprofit is focused on helping people pay specifically for specialized veterinary care.

"That's when they start getting expensive. You have specialists involved; you have extensive testing. That's when those prices really start to go up," said Rose.

So far, they've granted about $45,000 to 25 area dogs in honor of her late dog, Izzie.

"We have wonderful shelters, but there aren't many opportunities for families to take advantage of if they want to try to keep their dog in the home, and that's where I thought, 'well maybe I'll try to do something to fill that gap,'" said Rose.

It's a gap this nonprofit's filling with all volunteers.

"We've had such a great response since we started with people reaching out and wanting to get involved," Rose said.

It's work that's done in partnership with funds from other nonprofits, too, like Auctions for Animals Pittsburgh.

"To know that this now is part of our Pittsburgh landscape and available to pet owners, I am just thrilled and beyond happy," said Auctions for Animals Pittsburgh President, Kim Tamburri.

Thrilled to see the money bring "paw"-sitive result, in our community for Mac and many other beloved dogs.

The next event for The Izzie Fund is scheduled for September 23rd. It's called the "cash bash," and it's happening from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Holiday Park VFD's Tuttle Banquet Center.

For more information on The Izzie Fund, click here.