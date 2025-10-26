Fred Rodgers Productions continues carrying Mister Rogers legacy forward | KD Sunday Spotlight

To Fred Rogers, Pittsburgh is the community he chose to live in, and to the nonprofit carrying his mission forward, Pittsburgh is both a "neighbor" and a "friend."

"Whenever we want to start a new idea or pilot a concept out in the community, we start in Pittsburgh," said Paul Siefken, the president and C.E.O. of Fred Rogers Productions.

Fred Rogers Productions is a 501 (c) (3) organization known for its children-centered content that airs across the nation on another nonprofit, PBS.

What you might not know is how much it takes positive messages beyond the scenes, on the screens, and into the community.

"Fred Rogers famously thought that most of the learning that took place happened after the show was turned off," said Siefken.

Siefken said he's seen, firsthand, community celebrations across the state on "143 Day," named after Mr Roger's favorite number, which also means "I Love You". He described witnessing "an entire community to celebrate learning, to celebrate children."

As a nonprofit, Fred Rogers Productions highlights the "helpers," and it empowers educators in and around our community.

"We worked with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to do events at state parks," Siefken said,

The nonprofit has its hands in helping inside the classrooms across our area. It partners on curriculum, and Siefken said, "speaking of classrooms, we also work with Pittsburgh Public Schools. We're going into classrooms."

As a nonprofit with Mr Rogers' name, it shines a positive light on our city.

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood has always had a live action segment; nearly all of the segments have been shot here in Pittsburgh," said Siefken.

"We have 40-some people working here now, most of whom are living and working in Pittsburgh to make these shows," said Fred Rogers Productions Chief Creative Officer, Ellen Doherty. "Literally hundreds of segments that have been shot here, showcasing kids and families from this region."

"The Pirates, and the Penguins, and the Steelers, or it's working with the Science center or the Carnegie Natural History Museum," Siefken said of the partnerships they have throughout the city.

Fred's mission was always focused on children's well-being and helping their emotional growth. Siefken said that continues today.

"Children see themselves in the programs that we offer them, they're inspired by the way the characters in our shows solve problems, and then they go and practice and play about those same ideas in the real world and their real lives," he said.

The latest venture of Fred Rogers Productions is a new documentary based on everyone in a loving family being a caretaker, including children. It's called Many Ways to Show You Care, which is coming out on November 7th, and it highlights three Pittsburgh children helping take care of loved ones in their family.

For more info on Fred Rogers Productions, click here.