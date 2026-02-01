Family House in Pittsburgh provides food, shelter, and comfort during medical care | KD Sunday Spotlight

The largest healthcare hospitality organization in the country is in our own backyard. Founded 42 years ago, Family House is a nonprofit that still serves our neighbors near and far during times when they need medical care.

Once you step inside the door at Family House, you'll find a comfortable, caring, and calming space.

"Really, we try to wrap our arms around people as much as we can. So that they don't feel isolated," said Family House's Director of Development, Sarah Surace.

It's that connection and support that this nonprofit provided to 18,000 individuals from all 50 states and 19 countries last year. All of them found shelter, food, and transportation to and from Pittsburgh hospitals.

"You can be any age, any diagnosis, across the board," Surace said.

It doesn't matter which hospital or condition. Family House opens 121 rooms for patients and caregivers to stay outside the hospital, while nearby.

"It's amazing," said Fred Robinson, who's temporarily staying at Family House instead of having to drive about five hours to Pittsburgh and back home again.

For those far away, it saves on transportation to hospitals, and if you ask anyone here, they'll attest that it's less expensive than hotels or motels.

Karin Scott is staying at Family House and said, "They don't know how to say, hey I need help. I'm going to, what is there available if you're sending me two hours away, like us, how can I do it? How can I keep from driving back and forth?"

Her husband, Richard Scott, said, "It's a Godsend because most motel rooms are expensive. As I said, we wound up staying a few times in motels because we didn't know a place like this existed."

While staying here is not free, the rates are very low. The cost of staying at Family House is based on the size of the space you stay in.

The nonprofit has spaces ranging from a single twin all the way up to a full apartment. But once again, it's deeply discounted, and family assistance helps cover at least part of the cost for those in need.

"People who come here, they're often giving up one income, possibly two," said Family House Executive Director John Plante.

Everyone gets a free breakfast daily. It has space to make other meals for yourself, and you can find toiletries.

"When you come to Pittsburgh, you come to the neighborhood," Plante said. "You're going to be cared for, you're going to be welcomed, you're going to be treated like you're one of us."

When you deal with any medical concern, stress spikes, but Family House helps you find renewed calm because when you're here your part of the family.

Two events are coming up for Family House. The next one is a gala set for March 28th, at the Duquesne Club.

More information on the event, as well as ways to connect with Family House, can be found on their website right here.