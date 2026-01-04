Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh conducts essential work for local families | KD Sunday Spotlight

According to the CDC, it's estimated that roughly one in every 640 babies in the United States is born with Down Syndrome.

So, in today's Sunday Spotlight, we're highlighting the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh.

As a nonprofit, it focuses on supporting, connecting, educating, and advocating for individuals with Down Syndrome in the greater Pittsburgh region.

"We want to surround those families with whatever they need, in whatever stage of life their child, sibling, or coworker is in," the Executive Director for this 501 (c) (3), Cherise Sandrock, said.

She said there are about 2,500 individuals with Down Syndrome in the greater Pittsburgh area, and about 1,800 of them live in Allegheny County.

As an organization, it helps through events, programs, and so much more. For parents of a newborn with Down Syndrome, this nonprofit has resources. One specific program is called "first call".

"When that family gets that initial diagnosis, we set them up with a mentor," Sandrock said.

For those older children or adults, there are many additional resources, too, from adaptive fitness to family connection programs. For volunteers, there are ample opportunities too.

Coming up soon, the nonprofit will celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st.

"We will have lots of events and programs for our community," Sandrock said. "We always support World Down Syndrome Day dances in the community."

It will also host its first gala this year, with the Down Syndrome Center Western PA, at the Children's Museum.

If you want to connect with the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh, you can find more information by clicking here.