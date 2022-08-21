KD Sunday Spotlight: Big Brothers Big Sisters providing relationships that change lives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For nearly 60 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh has provided one-on-one mentoring to empower and enlighten children, especially those facing adversity.

"This is a scrapbook Chris made last Christmas," said Zaire Bridges, who is a little in the organization. "He gave it to me. It has all the stuff we've done."

It starts with match day on July 20th, 2020, when Bridges and Chris Sinisi met for the first time.

The following pages are filled with more memories, such as pumpkin picking, ice skating, baseball, and more.

But they said Kennywood was the best trip.

"Kennywood we established trust right away," said Sinisi, who is Bridges's big. "I think it's because I convinced him to go on the Phantom for his first time."

"That was probably one of the first outings we started getting closer," said Bridges. "He's someone I can open up to and talk to whenever I need to."

That's one of the main reasons Bridges joined the Big Brothers Big Sisters Sports Buddies program.

CEO Becky Flaherty said they match an adult and child who love sports, and they do activities at least twice a month.

"I was struggling in school, and I was getting suspended and stuff," said Bridges. "My mom said I should join the program, so I could have a male role model."

Flaherty said they serve children ages 6 to 13 in Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties.

She said most of them have single parents or face challenges at home or in school.

"One of the things we know, for kids to thrive, they really need three positive adult relationships in their lives," said Flaherty.

Flaherty said their community and school-based programs help children improve their social, academic, and behavioral skills.

They recently launched "Big Siblings" which provides mentors in the LGBTQ+ community.

"We did that because we have noticed, especially working with our high school kids, that this is something that the youth are identifying with and wanting more support to deal with," said Flaherty.

Flaherty said they need mentors who are at least 21 years old, specifically men.

"You don't have to have the perfect career or a certain amount of money," said Flaherty. "It really is about building that relationship. Kids just want someone who is there consistently and know they're going to show up."

They're monthly interactions that can change children's lives forever.

"It really stops kids from being out there, getting in trouble and stuff," said Bridges. "You're occupying their time. They have a lot to look forward to with activities and stuff."

Sinisi said it changes the adults' perspectives, too.

"Seeing someone with a different background from a different city and them opening up to me about what they're going through is rewarding to me and all the fun stuff we've done together," said Sinisi.

Most importantly, the relationships turn into life-long friendships.

Or in this case, brothers.

"Because our bond is like tight, and it's something like I don't think I could find with anybody else," said Bridges.

"I think the minimum requirement for the program is a one-year match, but I never looked at that as a timeline," said Sinisi. "It went well from the start pretty much, and I said okay, 'he's my little brother, and that's how it's going to be forever.'"

They're leaving the empty pages of the scrapbook for the best that has yet to come.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking to recruit mentors, especially men.

Right now, 150 children are on the waiting list.

They're also actively recruiting little sisters ages 6 through 13.