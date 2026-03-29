Band Together Pittsburgh uses the power of music to help those on the spectrum | KD Sunday Spotlight

In Blawnox, a nonprofit welcomes all and helps those with disabilities through the art of music.

As a live sound technician at Moondog's, Justin Capozzoli is always busy, but especially for Band Together Pittsburgh's open mic night. The aim of Band Together Pittsburgh's open mic night is to help those on the autism spectrum.

From musicals to Frank Sinatra, music bridges the gap for those with lifelong developmental conditions.

"That's one of the nice things with music, it's so vast, and there's so much you can do," Capozzoli said.

For Band Together Pittsburgh's Director of Operations and Events, Lisa Hnath, she sees the difference.

"It seems like music is such a connection for them, even kids who have strong sensory needs can still enjoy it," she said.

There's zero judgment, and with around 90 people packing the room on open mic night, it's a safe space. For more than 10 years, it's helped people cultivate skills, confidence, and community. Now, they're expanding even more.

"Our drum circles have exploded, going into approved private schools and other agencies wanting to have us," said Hnath.

Capozzoli said he has a deep connection to the work at Moondog's and Band Together Pittsburgh, because he was diagnosed with Autism at 17, and said that it doesn't define you.

"You know, you might see this quiet person, maybe they're rocking for it and back, and then you find out they're making a full-time living performing at senior care homes singing," he said. "Sometimes it's just a matter of starting that conversation, it doesn't have to be anything autism related, just hey, you know I have an interest, what do you think about this?"

Band Together Pittsburgh brings Capozzoli's skills and others to life both on and off the stage.

The next open mic night at Moondog's is on April 12, and the next event is an open mic night at Franklin Regional School District on April 1.

Band Together Pittsburgh has grown to the point where they now believe they're going to have to purchase their own building, especially after expanding to Columbus and Erie.

You can learn more about their work and find a schedule of events on their website at this link.