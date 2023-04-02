KD Sunday Spotlight: Allegheny County's 'Camp Cadet' helps teenagers with confidence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, a one-week summer program helps teenagers build discipline and confidence.

Allegheny County's "Camp Cadet" began in 2005 and was created by Pennsylvania State Police in 1970.

The free camp is back this July and registration is still open for kids ages 12-14.

Board president Mike Spagnoletti said this program is not a boot camp but instead designed to give teenagers a better understanding of law enforcement while improving their self-esteem, skills, and sense of teamwork.

Spagnoletti said cadets will participate in a variety of activities at Camp Guyasuta from physical fitness to mock crime investigations, to connecting with police officers.

He said he's helped lead the program for nearly 20 years and has watched teenagers become successful in their careers, and come have become police officers. Those officers then would go on to become mentors in the program.

Registration for summer 2023's camp ends on April 15 and you can do so at this link.

