A trail connecting the sites of the 9/11 attacks keeps the memories of the lives lost alive | KD Sunday Spotlight

In the years since Sept. 11, 2001, 100 million people have been born — nearly a third of the American population.

As we approach 25 years since the tragic attack, one nonprofit is keeping the lessons learned and memories of the lives lost alive.

Louis Nacke II, or Joey as his loved ones called him, was the golden thread tying his family together, but two days after his birthday, Sept. 11, 2001, he took a trip he would never come back from on United Flight 93.

"Joey was a very outgoing fellow," said Patrick White, Joey's cousin. "His birthday is Sept. 9; it was a last-minute business trip."

He flew from San Francisco, working as a distribution manager for K-B Toys, and was off to fix a problem himself, regardless of his first wedding anniversary, birthday, and closing on a new home in Pennsylvania.

What began as just another day became a real-life nightmare for White.

"We don't have those birthdays, we don't have those anniversaries with him," he said. "We don't have the holidays and vacations anymore."

In the 25 years since the fateful day that Joey and others stormed the cockpit and kept the plane from reaching the Capitol, his memory remains.

"I was just so moved that he did the kind of things that are the values we were taught as kids," White said.

Taught to see something and do something. The plane went down at 560 miles per hour, but what Joey and the 40 heroes on board did was nothing short of remarkable.

"So remarkable, and the fact that there is not only a national memorial, but there's also the National Memorial Trail, the 9/11 trail," White said.

It's important because the 9/11 Memorial Trail Alliance nonprofit is making sure the trail connects all three of the 9-11 sites physically.

"Having something that is a living memorial that people can use every day and remember the heroes of Sept. 11, I think, is very important," said Jeffrey McCauley, president of the September 11 National Memorial Trail Alliance.

It's also an emotional connection for the community and those who walk, run, hike, or bike the trail.

"I'm hopeful that the trail, in its own way, can play a part in the history of keeping the memories of that day alive," McCauley said.

Keeping it alive means installing 2,300 way-finding signs around Pennsylvania by Sept. 11 this year. For White, he does his part by routinely mowing the area around the Flight 93 memorial and the trail.

"It's the time when I feel close," White said. "I feel like I'm able to connect with him in a way where it's still like I'm a big brother, I guess."

It's a space for feelings of closeness to Joey, and a time to remember the 40 heroes, their legacies of resilience, and living like the name of the flight - United.

"What it's allowed me to do, and is happening even more so on this 25th remembrance, is to actually feel what others feel, help heal, and carry that grief with grace," White said.

White also said that he's going to try to bike at least part of the trail with Joey's brother Kenny soon.

Meanwhile, the trail will cover a little over 1,500 miles in six states and Washington, D.C.

If you want to learn more about their efforts or donate, you can do so here.