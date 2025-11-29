Penn State rallies to beat Rutgers 40-36 for the 18th straight time

Kaytron Allen ran for a career-high 226 yards and a touchdown as Penn State beat Rutgers 40-36 for the 18th straight time to become bowl eligible after a tumultuous season.

The Nittany Lions (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) retook the lead for good when linebacker Amare Campbell raced 61 yards with a fumble with 7:27 to play. Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis lost the ball without being touched.

Rutgers (5-7, 2-7 Big Ten) had moved ahead 36-33 early in the fourth quarter on a 46-yard TD pass from Kaliakmanis to Antwan Raymond.

Raymond ran for 189 yards, and Kaliakmanis passed for 338 yards and three TDs.

There were four lead changes in the second half.

Penn State hasn't missed a bowl game since 2020, when the non-College Football Playoff bowl games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After losing to Notre Dame in the semifinals of the CFP last season, the expectations for Penn State were high. The Nittany Lions began the season ranked No. 2 and were led by quarterback Drew Allar, who was headed for a Heisman-caliber season before a season-ending leg injury in Week Six against Northwestern.

The following day, coach James Franklin was fired after Penn State lost its first three Big Ten games, including back-to-back games in which the Nittany Lions were favored by 20-plus points.

Penn State would lose five straight before turning its season around by winning its last three games.

The takeaway

Penn State: Nicholas Singleton broke ties with Saquon Barkley to claim the school career rushing TD record with his 44th and 45th, career total touchdowns at 55, and all-purpose yards with 5,586.

Rutgers: For just the second time in program history, the Scarlet Knights had a quarterback (Kaliakmanis) pass for at least 3,000 yards, a running back (Raymond) gain 1,000 yards and a receiver (KJ Duff) have 1,000 yards in a season.

Up next

Penn State: The Nittany Lions await which bowl they will be headed to.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights will miss the postseason for the first time since 2022.