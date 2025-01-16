Three years since her remains were found, father of Kaylene Oehling continues his fight for justice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another year has passed without answers for the family of Kaylene Oehling of Etna.

She went missing in 2020 and three years later, her remains were discovered.

Now, her father continues his quest for answers saying he can't rest until he gets justice for her daughter.

Oehling's remains were found by hunters on a hillside off of Washington Boulevard three years after she was reported missing. A makeshift memorial with her picture hangs on the fence as a reminder of the young life gone too soon.

"I visit my daughter on a hillside or in the cemetery while her murderer still walks free," said her father, Jason.

It's now been five long years but Jason said he isn't giving up. He vowed the day his then-20-year-old daughter went missing that he would fight for justice until his last breath.

Today, the case is no closer to being solved.

"I feel hopeless," he said. "I actually can't help my daughter even though I try and try and push."

She vanished under suspicious circumstances on January 10, 2020. She was supposed to babysit her younger siblings at her mom's house in Etna but never arrived. Over the years, Jason has continued to pressure local law enforcement, conducted his own searches, and held vigils until his worst fears came true.

Now, with no arrests made, Oehling has turned to local politicians for help.

"I will not stop until Kaylene gets the justice she deserves," Jason said.

In a statement provided to KDKA-TV, Allegheny County Police said the following:

"We have presented our findings to the district attorney's office for review, it remains an open and active investigation."

As Jason's efforts continue to keep the spotlight on Kaylene's case, he started a nonprofit in her name and has made it his mission to help other families find missing children across the United States.

"I feel so great helping other families where I couldn't help my own," he said. "Kaylene, Daddy loves and misses you and I'll never stop fighting every day, every morning, and every night."

We have also reached out to the district attorney's office for comment but have yet to get a response.