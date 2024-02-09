Family of hospitalized Karns City QB Mason Martin accepting cards to celebrate his 18th birthday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The family of Karns City quarterback Mason Martin is accepting birthday cards to celebrate his 18th birthday as he spends it in the hospital after collapsing on the field in September.

Mason Martin turns 18 on Saturday, and people can send cards to Children's Hospital, where he has been continuing his rehabilitation, online through UPMC's website. His dad Denny Martin told the Butler Eagle that the family has been so focused on rehab that his son turning 18 hasn't "hit yet."

Denny Martin has been giving updates on Mason's recovery on Facebook, chronicling the ups and downs. He said the past month has been challenging but Mason is "still making small improvements here and there in rehab."

Mason suffered a significant brain bleed and a collapsed lung during a Friday night football game early in September against Redbank Valley. His family said he was involved in a hit or tackle and continued playing defense without issue. But minutes later, when he came back on the field for the return kick-off, Mason stumbled and collapsed. The game was cut short as he was flown to the hospital.

Denny said Mason's most noticeable improvements have been with his eating as he's taking larger bites, swallowing faster and seems to enjoy food.

Submitted / Holly Mead

He said Mason's head control and rotation have gotten better, and where he used to follow someone around the room with his eyes, now he's turning his head completely. He's also been showing more core strength and trunk control, and his dad said he has walked with assistance a few times.

"So despite the hardships he has faced over the last month, he is still improving. As I've stated before, the health issues are what continues to hold him back. I understand these issues are a big part of the tbi game. When he's healthy and sleeping throughout the night, I can guarantee we'll see big things start to happen. He has shown it before, like his last week at Mercy, and I know he's ready to show it again," he wrote in his most recent update.

He also thanked the community for their continuous support.