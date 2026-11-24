A Butler County karate instructor is facing more charges after investigators said he messaged another underage girl and asked her for explicit photos.

According to the criminal complaint, while Pennsylvania State Police were investigating 31-year-old Sean Cohen for sending sexual messages and photos to one of his 15-year-old students, troopers received another complaint on Oct. 5 about the Evans City karate teacher, this time involving a 12-year-old former student.

Police said Cohen sent Instagram messages to the 12-year-old on Sept. 11 asking her to "trade" pictures.

During an interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Butler County, police talked about the messages with Cohen, saying he deleted them after she said she was going to report him to the police.

The criminal complaint lays out the messages between Cohen and the victim, with him asking for "pics" and replying with "darn" and "nvm then lol" when the victim asked him what he meant.

After exchanging several messages, police said the victim told Cohen she actually knew what she was talking about. "I've known since you said trade I'm gonna report you to the police because that's weird. I'm a minor," she wrote, according to court paperwork.

Cohen is facing several charges in the latest case, including corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Cohen, an instructor at Shorin Ryu Karate Do International, was first charged last month after police said he sent over 1,200 texts to a 15-year-old girl, including sexual photos and messages.