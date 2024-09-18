Former Plum firefighter dies after medical emergency during training exercise in Kansas City

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former firefighter in Plum Borough died after suffering a medical emergency during a training exercise with the Kansas City Fire Department.

Kyle Brinker died on Tuesday while participating in a training exercise with the department. Kansas City Fire Chief Ross Grundyson said in a statement that the 33-year-old Brinker was with the department for the last 11 years.

Brinker was a 2009 graduate of Plum High School who started as a junior firefighter with the Renton Volunteer Fire Department.

"Kyle was the kind of guy you wanted to have on the truck. He had a heart of gold and took the emergency services seriously," said Anita Maydak-Neace, president of the Renton VFD. "We were very proud when he was accepted by Kansas City to pursue his professional career."

Brinker spent most of his career at Station 35 in Kansas City as a firefighter and paramedic, the fire chief said, adding that the station is "one of the busiest" in the city. Brinker most recently was with the Techincal Rescue Division.

"Kyle was a dedicated Firefighter Paramedic who operated at the highest level of skill and compassion," the fire chief's statement said. "He was a mentor and role model for many, exemplifying the qualities KCFD looks for in our uniformed personnel."

Brinker leaves behind a wife and his brother, Scott, who is also a Kansas City firefighter.

"Our community will forever cherish his dedication to the people of Kansas City and his love and devotion to service. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and all of his brothers and sisters at KCFD," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement obtained by CBS affiliate KCTV.