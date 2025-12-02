Kane Community Living Center nursing aide charged with stealing from patient

A nursing aide at the Allegheny County Kane Community Living Center in McKeesport is facing charges after police said she stole thousands of dollars from a patient.

Nurse aid Tracy Dodds allegedly drained a Kane Community Living Center patient's bank account between February 2025 and July 2025.

The 74-year-old victim reported the theft in October when he realized his account went from $7,171.58 to $-39.07. He told investigators the only person with access to his card was his nurse aid Dodds.

The 74-year-old said in January, the aide said she needed tires for her car so he gave her his debit card and PIN and told her to withdraw $400. He also reportedly gave her $200.

Throughout the next few months, investigators say Dodds made a total of 12 withdrawals at the Dollar Bank ATM and PNC drive-thru, both less than 10 minutes away from the assisted living facility. Surveillance videos allegedly show her at both locations taking money from the machines.

KDKA-TV reached out to the county to inquire about Dodds' employment status following the new charges. They didn't comment on that, but in a statement, the county manager wrote:

"We are requiring Kane employees to retake their abuse and neglect training, which includes training on proper care for Kane residents and ethics training to ensure their privacy and protection while they are in our facility. Any allegation of abuse or neglect in the Kane facilities will be addressed quickly, and substantiated allegations will be dealt with swiftly."