Kamin Science Center's "Science of Speed" exhibit opens in August

The Kamin Science Center in Pittsburgh is transforming what used to be called SportsWorks into a new exhibit called the "Science of Speed," focusing on all kinds of motorsports.

It's set to open Aug. 1, but executives gave a preview in a hard-hat tour as construction continues.

An indoor go-kart track is now winding its way up, down and all around the 21,000 square feet of open exhibit space. The three-story track will soon be a busy race track for kids and adults using fully electric karts. The carts can go up to 40 miles an hour, depending on the age and size of the rider, with each ride lasting six minutes.

Jason Brown, the Henry Buhl, Jr. director of the Kamin Science Center, said, "I think it's incredibly exciting. ... This was kind of my brainchild, and I absolutely love it. I'm super excited because the karts are a ton of fun to ride. I'd never done one until about 18 months ago. I was immediately addicted."

A racing suit worn by motocross world champion Marc Marquez and a Ducati racing motorcycle were given by Lenovo, which is the title sponsor of the exhibit. They will be part of the displays on the science and technology behind modern racing and the engineering that goes into new vehicles. In addition, there will be five racing simulators that feel very realistic.

Lenovo's North America Chief Marketing Officer Milo Spranzo, who's originally from the Pittsburgh region, said at the preview, "What is equally as important is our technology being able to… be seen, felt, experienced. There is no museum in the country that's going to be able to deliver that experience like the Science of Speed Powered by Lenovo."

New for the Kamin Science Center will be an adult-only evening destination called the Pitt Stop. Adults can race in the karts and the simulators and take in the exhibits while also getting cocktails, beer and food from the lounge.

Spranzo says they hope to "make this as engaging and frankly, fun, of an experience as we can -- not just for kids, for STEM, for education, but for adults to reengage, to reinvigorate themselves, to relive some of those times where they felt speed, maybe as a kid."

Nestled between the Rivers Casino and Acrisure Stadium, the Kamin Science Center hopes it will not only continue to be the most visited museum in Pittsburgh but will also become a nighttime hot spot for adults.