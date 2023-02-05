Juvenile shot in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police Zone 3 officers responded to the 300 block of Mathews Avenue for a six-round ShotSpotter alert just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Officers then located a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, per police.
The investigation is ongoing.
