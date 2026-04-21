Child attacked, small dog killed by another dog in Verona, police say

A child was attacked and a small dog was killed by another dog in Verona, police said.

Verona Police said that the incident happened jut after 5 p.m. on Monday evening in the area of Riverbank Park along Arch Street.

According to police, officers who responded to the area determined that a dog had gotten loose from a nearby home and attacked the child and the small dog.

A child was injured and a small dog was killed when another dog got lease from a home near Riverbank Park in Verona, attacking the dog and child. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

"As a result of the incident, the small dog was killed," police said.

Police said that the child who was attacked was injured and was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital for treatment. The extend of the child's injuries weren't released by police.

The incident remains under investigation, police said, adding that additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Verona Police Department.