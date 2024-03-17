Justin Fields trade highlights offseason of radical change for historically stable Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The national headlines keep coming for the Pittsburgh Steelers as the team makes major moves to the roster, the latest on Saturday with the signing of quarterback Justin Fields.

Fans told KDKA they're feeling much more optimistic than in recent years, with the news about Fields being the icing on the cake.

Steeler Nation is getting pumped, from Mark Morici of Warren to Terry Draper of Harrisburg.

"It's going to be Steelers football all over again," Morici said.

"Nothing but love," Draper said.

Their excitement follows a week of big changes by leadership, which started with signing veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and then former Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

On Friday, the team traded Kenny Pickett, and one day later, secured a backup quarterback spot with Justin Fields from the Bears.

Alison Fowler lives in Lawrenceville.

"It's a nice, fresh look for the Steelers," Alison said.

The rapid changes have caught her and countless other fans off guard, especially for a team that prides itself on stability.

"It's a loyalty thing," Draper said. "I think [Mike] Tomlin and the rest of the leadership of the Steelers organization, you know, they try to stick with as many people as they can for as long as they can."

"Stability, it sometimes can be like cement, there's no movement," Morici said.

However, Morici wasn't overly surprised.

"This is Steelers football. It's smart. It's to the point. It's going to work," Morici said. "[Tomlin and Omar Khan] have been in the business for a very long time."

He, like many, is excited for the potential this fall.

"What a competition with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. I can't wait for the season to start," Morici said.

"This year, I'm confident we're going to compete well, and we're going to win," Draper said.

Charmaine Sampson lives in Bellevue.

"I think it's going to make a big change, hopefully," Sampson said.

However, Rob Defazio feels a little differently, saying the team's best option was to re-sign Mason Rudolph.

"He showed us what the offense could be with a functioning quarterback," Defazio said.

Overall, these moves are generating much more energy for the black and gold.

Who knows what's possible?

"Super Bowl for sure," Alison said.

"Maybe. Probably," Alison's husband, Andrew said.

"I always hope. I'm a Steelers fan," Morici said.