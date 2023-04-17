1 found guilty, 1 pleads guilty in fatal Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was found guilty and another pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting in Aliquippa in 2020, the Beaver County district attorney announced on Monday.

Rico Rodgers Jr. and Jeffrey Alford Jr. were charged nearly two years later with criminal homicide and a firearm violation in Curtis Flowers III's death.

The Beaver County District Attorney's Office said Rodgers, who was already convicted of murder in the 2021 killing of Karon Thomas, was found guilty of first-degree murder in Flowers' death after a trial.

Alford pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on the eve of the trial, the district attorney's office said.

Alford will be sentenced on June 9. The district attorney's office said first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, and Rodger's sentence hearing will be scheduled at a later date.