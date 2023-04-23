Jury selection set to begin this week in the trial of accused Tree of Life shooter Robert Bowers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Jury selection begins tomorrow for the trial of accused Tree of Life Synagogue shooter Robert Bowers.

Meanwhile, many families prepare for the case and are having to relive that tragic day in 2018.

Last week, both legal teams were in court discussing the process for how they're going to question those potential jurors over the next few weeks.

On Thursday, the accused in this case was not in the courtroom but his entire legal defense team was in federal court for the status conference led by attorney Judy Clark.

Many victims and their families were in the courtroom then as well, being guided around by a victims' advocate.

They're gearing up for a several months-long journey as many prepare to testify as witnesses and also to simply have to listen to the facts of the case and relive that day over and over again.

One big issue that has come up recently is the number of seats reserved in the courtroom for victims and their family members.

The government is satisfied with 20 seats but would like more.

Right now, the defense is proposing to get 10 seats.

Of course, a lot of things still need to happen before this trial starts but we do know there will be some space reserved for the public and members of the impacted congregations who want to watch the trial.

Some victims said last week that they plan to watch the entire trial while others have said they will take it day by day.

Later today, the Tree of Life congregation will host a ceremony at Shady and Wilkins avenues to mark the beginning of a new chapter for the building and those who worship there.

That will happen at 1 p.m.