June 21 proclaimed Austin Martinelli Day in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wednesday is Austin Martinelli Day in the City of Pittsburgh.

You don't know who he is?

Well, all you have to do is take a look at the special work this 16-year-old has done to get a proclamation from City Council.

Austin Martinelli was surrounded by his family Wednesday in Pittsburgh City Council. His mom, Michelle, father, Steve, and other loved ones. But before going into council chambers, the importance of the day was not lost on him.

"Definitely nervous," Austin said. "I'll tell you that. My stomach hurts a little bit."

Austin's journey began back in 2016 when he was nine years old. He heard about St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital on the radio and was inspired to organize a fundraiser in his fourth-grade class at Whittier Elementary.

"Like a week of fun. You paid to kind of dress up and wear different stuff than basic school outfits, like 'hat day,' Austin said.

Austin raised almost six times his goal.

So, he developed a new fundraiser, Austin's Wagon Walk. The red wagon is a significant tool used by children battling cancer at St. Jude's.

They have chemo treatments. The wagons are for the kids who can't really walk, for their parents carrying them, and oxygen tanks," said Martinelli.

Over the years, Austin has held several wagon walks. He's been able to raise $35,000 for St. Jude's.

On Wednesday, the city council honored all of his hard work.

"The council of the City of Pittsburgh declares Wednesday, June 21, as Austin Martinelli Day in the City of Pittsburgh."

"Me and his dad are very proud. He's worked really hard for the Wagon Walk since he was nine years old. He's 16 now, so he's put a lot of hard work and dedication into the walk; we're very proud of him, Austin's mother, Michelle Cozzo, said.

As for Austin himself?

"It's good to know I'm helping all the kids, even if we can't save them all together; it's good to know it's going to a good cause and helping them have a better life," he said.

Inspiring words from a teenager who is teaching us all how to live a better life.