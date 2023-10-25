Judge to visit site of Cheswick generating station in Springdale as injunction hearing continues

SPRINGDALE (KDKA) - Today, a judge is scheduled to head to the site of the former Cheswick generating station in Springdale.

Judge John McVay Jr., is hearing testimony in an injunction hearing that is holding up the implosion of the former generating station.

A group of people living nearby filed an injunction last month because of concerns about property damage and health hazards.

The June 2 implosion of the smokestacks left residents covered with dust and debris in their neighborhood.

Controlled Demolition said the 750-foot- and 552-foot-tall chimneys fell where they were supposed to, but the taller one's steel liner focused air pressure as it collapsed, causing some issues "which were quickly addressed."

The Department of Environmental Protection took dust samples in June after saying the implosion violated regulations, but the results have yet to be released.